BREAKING: Judge Won't Recuse Himself In Cosby Sex Assault Retrial Following Pressure From Lawyers To Step Aside
Filed Under:Local TV, Peter Rinaldi

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An Ocean County contractor is accused of scamming multiple residents out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for work he allegedly never did.

Investigators say 56-year-old Peter Rinaldi, of Little Egg Harbor, accepted more than $247,000 for construction projects at several private residences but never started any of the work.

Rinaldi allegedly accepted money from at least 12 residents during July 2014 through August 2016. Investigators say he would deposit the money into his bank account or cash the check payments and spend it for his personal benefit and gain.

Rinaldi operated under the company names of Donovan Mark Custom Builders, LLC and Mark Anthony Custom Builders, LLC.

Rinaldi is wanted for second degree theft by deception and second degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who believes they may have been scammed by Rinaldi should contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch