OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – An Ocean County contractor is accused of scamming multiple residents out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for work he allegedly never did.

Investigators say 56-year-old Peter Rinaldi, of Little Egg Harbor, accepted more than $247,000 for construction projects at several private residences but never started any of the work.

Rinaldi allegedly accepted money from at least 12 residents during July 2014 through August 2016. Investigators say he would deposit the money into his bank account or cash the check payments and spend it for his personal benefit and gain.

Rinaldi operated under the company names of Donovan Mark Custom Builders, LLC and Mark Anthony Custom Builders, LLC.

Rinaldi is wanted for second degree theft by deception and second degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who believes they may have been scammed by Rinaldi should contact police.