PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive multi-alarm fire at a North Philadelphia church on Thursday afternoon.

Crews are working to contain the blaze at the Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on the 1500 block of North Broad Street, between Jefferson and Oxford.

When crews arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m., they found smoke in the rear of the building, and heavy flames were then discovered in the middle of the church.

The fire has reached three alarms. The blaze is currently not under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

