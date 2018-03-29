PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just like the rabid fans of the franchise, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants that old thing back.

Villanova’s Jalen Brunson Is AP Men’s College Player Of The Year

Lurie told the media during the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday that he has spoken to the league about bringing back the Kelly green jerseys that Birds legends of the past once donned on Sundays.

“They very much know we want this, and we want it badly,” said Lurie, who is aiming to have the classic uniforms be an option for the Eagles throughout the season.

In addition, Lurie plans on having the Kelly green jerseys and helmets.

According to Lurie, the league allows only one helmet design and the Eagles are hoping to get approval to “have a second helmet.”

Lurie said he thinks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ultimately has the final say on whether the Kelly green is a go.

If Goodell approves, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be a very happy man, considering a tweet he posted in May of last year that reads:

“My favorite Eagles Uniform!!! #FlashBackFriday #FlyEaglesFly”

The Eagles donned the classic green regularly during 1935-1995.