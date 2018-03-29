Filed Under:Dunkin' Donuts, Local TV, Saucony, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You know the slogan, “America runs on Dunkin.” Well now, you can literally run on Dunkin.

Dunkin’ is partnering with Saucony to create doughnut-inspired sneakers.

Each pair is decorated with sprinkles, coffee, and the logos of both companies.

The back of the heel has a frosted doughnut.

Only two 2,000 pairs are available.

This limited-edition shoe is available for preorder on saucony.com now for $110.

