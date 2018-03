PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control finds drug overdose deaths in the United States are rising across all genders, demographics and geographic areas.

More than 63,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2016, that’s a more than 21 percent increase over 2015.

Nearly two-thirds involved an opioid.

Researchers say the increasing rate in deaths is due to the rise in popularity of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.