PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident on the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing a traffic mess on Thursday afternoon.

The Ben Franklin Bridge is jammed from the tolls to the midspan westbound due to a crash.

WB Ben Franklin Brg jammed from the tolls to midspan due to a crash. Only left lane gets by. Watch out for @DRPA_PAandNJ pd on scene. #SlowDownMoveOver #Camden #PhillyTraffic pic.twitter.com/TWNb7DZ8r7 — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 29, 2018

Only the left lane is currently getting by.

Delaware River Port Authority police are on the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.