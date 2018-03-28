CINNAMINSON, NJ. (CBS) — Students at the Memorial School in Cinnaminson, New Jersey spent Wednesday morning showing off inventions they created as part of an annual contest.

It’s a 33 year tradition. Judges look at dozens of student submissions.

This year, there were cup holders for beds, refrigerators for lockers, and a brilliant idea from the minds of a pair of 4th graders, Christian and Cooper.

“You just have to press one button on your shoe and in the sole little spikes will come out,” Christian explained.

They’re similar to Heelys, except these kicks will give you traction on icy sidewalks. And their idea comes from real life experience.

Students at the Memorial School in Cinnaminson show off their inventions as part of an annual competition. pic.twitter.com/mPCVyRbKCv — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) March 28, 2018

“I slipped on ice before,” Christian said, “Cooper slipped on ice before.”

“And it’s not fun,” Cooper said.

Faculty coordinator Elaine Mendelow says this competition brings out the very best in the students every year.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “It just sort of clicks with them.”

Mendelow says over the years, some students have made enough money from their ideas to put themselves through college.