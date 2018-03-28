PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union will look to stay undefeated on the young MLS season on Saturday night when they play their first road match of the season, visiting the Colorado Rapids.

The Union are coming off a bye week and bring a 1-0-1 record into the matchup with Colorado. Philadelphia opened the campaign with a 2-0 win over New England and then two weeks ago the Union played Columbus to a scoreless draw. Andre Blake was in net for both shutouts and he has enjoyed the Union’s strong early play.

“The guys have been doing a great job,” Blake tells KYW Newsradio. “Great start to the season.”

Blake has made six saves in earning those two shutouts. He talks about what’s helped the Union log those clean sheets to start the season.

“I think it’s just us understanding exactly what our roles and responsibilities are,” he says, “helping each other on the field and staying committed to the task.”

Colorado comes into Saturday’s match 0-1-1 in the early going. Last time out on Sunday, Colorado played Sporting Kansas City to a 2-2 draw.

Now the road was quite unkind to the Union in 2017, in fact they won just one game outside of Chester in 17 tries (1-10-6). That’s a trend Blake would like to see reversed starting with Saturday night.

“We definitely want to be more aggressive on the road this year, getting more points,” he says. “So we’re going to go there and we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to play our game and hopefully we can get a win.”

Saturday’s match gets underway at 9:00pm.

