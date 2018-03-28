PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The traditional workday runs 9-5, but does your job really end there?

From responding to texts to taking calls, a recent study found American workers spend about eight hours a week sending emails after work.

But, what if you had the “right to disconnect?”

New York City councilman is advocating for by creating a bill that makes it illegal for an employer with more than 10 workers to require employees to answer work communications outside of work hours.

Violators would pay a $250 fine and $500 to the employee.