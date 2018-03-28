9th Annual RMHC Telethon:  More Than $1 Million Raised; $8.4 Million Since 2010 | #RMHCCBS3 | Photos
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania State University student has been found dead.

State College police say the parents of 25-year-old Charles Cudlipp found the student’s body at his off-campus apartment Monday morning. The cause of death is unknown.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. The Centre County coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday night.

The university said in a statement Cudlipp was a chemical engineering major from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He was expected to graduate in summer 2018.

