HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Despite the controversies surrounding him, President Trump’s national poll numbers have been ticking up lately, and a prominent political analyst believes it’s because voters are happier about what’s in their wallets.

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

The phrase has resonated in political circles for decades since Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign in 1992. And it’s still operative today for President Trump, says Franklin and Marshall College political analyst Terry Madonna.

“Oh, I don’t think there’s any doubt that the major reason is the economy,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that when voters or residents are asked the question on the handling of the economy, that tends to be his highest – highest – score.”

But Madonna believes the controversial nature of Trump’s presidency – with the tendency of his style and personality to dominate almost everything – is keeping Trump’s overall poll numbers underwater.

The latest RealClearPolitics poll average puts his approval rating at just under 42-percent.