LAKE CHARLES, La. (CBS) – Two New Jersey men in custody pleaded guilty recently to having four pounds of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy, United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Wednesday.

Javier Munoz, 51, of Vineland and Beljavier Rodriguez, 26, of Millville pleaded guilty on March 21 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

According court record, Munoz and Rodriguez were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 on Sept. 9, 2016 when a Lake Charles Police officer pulled their vehicle over and searched it. The officer found a secret compartment underneath the car, containing two bags disguised as Mexican candy. In the bags, police say were 21 individually wrapped bags with methamphetamine that weighed a total of about four pounds.

Munoz faces 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. Rodriguez faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The court set sentencing for June 11, 2018.