PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Cultural Fund awarded $2.6 million in grants to over 300 organizations Tuesday.

The grants ranged in size from $13,000 for a large non-profit, like the Philadelphia Zoo, to $620 for small groups, like Philly Game Mechanics.

Shawn Pierre, the Philly Game Mechanics, says he was happy to get it.

“We want the community to be vibrant,” he said. “There’s a lot of really bright, smart, talented people that want to make games and we’re here to help them.”

Twenty-one more organizations were funded this year than last year and executive director Barbara Silzle says their work is being done in every part of the city.

“The breadth and the power of the work you all do across the city is staggering and important,” she said.

Mayor Kenney says city funding helps make arts more accessible to more people and he’d like to do more.

“It would be pretty blase without the arts that we have and it becomes a magnet for the city for people who want to come and live here and experience the best we have to offer,” he said.