PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so many families coming to the Philadelphia region for treatment at some of the best hospitals in the world, the Ronald McDonald houses in our area are often filled to capacity.

But an exciting project is underway at the original house on Chestnut Street to make sure every family has a place to stay.

In the heart of University City – just off a bustling 39th and Chestnut Streets – is a familiar face and a safe space for sick children and their families, but for years the demand for such a space was greater than the supply at the Ronald McDonald House of Chestnut Street.

“It breaks our hearts, both staff and volunteers and board members, that every day we have to include solutions that don’t include the RMH of Philadelphia,” said Ronald McDonald House CEO Susan Campbell.

Soon that will change.

Five years ago this expansion was approved at a cost of about $50 million. Crews are building an eight-story tower that will ultimately include 104 more rooms for families.

“We’re finally here, we’re standing in the middle of our third floor where we’re building 16 rooms around us,” said Campbell. “Right now, four out of five families are turned away because there’s not enough space, so when the construction outside is all wrapped up in about a year’s time, the Chestnut Street house will be able to serve twice as many families.”

“There were 30 people ahead of us, so we had to wait a good two-and-a-half weeks to be able to get a room,” said Cassandra Cacchioli of Buena, New Jersey.

While they waited, Cacchioli and Joshua Torres slept in the hospital. At one point they were so desperate they almost slept in the family truck. Their twins, Joshua and Luciana, were born about a month-and-a-half early and Luciana suffers a rare condition called encephalocele.

“The brain is outside of the skull,” said Cacchioli.

Little Luciana’s birth was uncertain.

“It was very upsetting, we weren’t sure if she was going to make it or not,” said Cacchioli.

The quality of her future life is also unclear.

“It could be she won’t be able to walk or she could be delayed in learning,” said Cacchioli.

She says that despite the condition, Luciana is a happy baby.

“As much as she’s gone through, she’s very happy, very content,” she said.

Despite doctors’ bleak predictions, mom and dad say they’re hopeful for Luciana and they have a whole team at the Ronald McDonald House of Chestnut Street in their corner.