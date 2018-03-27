9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 1-844-977-CBS3 | Photos
By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is honoring dozens of outstanding teachers at the annual Lindback Awards ceremony Tuesday evening at the Prince Theater.

For the last decade, the Lindback Foundation has been recognizing the best Philadelphia School District teachers.

Among this year’s 59 honorees is ninth grade math teacher Cathy Fox at the Franklin Learning Center.

(Photo Credit: Mike DeNardo – KYW Newsradio)

She says it’s rewarding to be honored not only for her 18 years in the classroom, but for the extra time she spends tutoring students and working with her peers.

Fox says her work goes beyond math.

“My goal is to make sure that they want to be in class,” she said. “Like they feel like, I know they’re there and they have their say. They’re valuable like, everybody’s valuable. No matter if you’re failing algebra or passing algebra. You’re a student in my class. I want you to feel that I want you to be there.”

The award includes a $3,500 prize, and Fox says she’ll use the money to pay tuition for her graduate-school classes.

