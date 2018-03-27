9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 1-844-977-CBS3 | Photos
By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are teacher- and student-friendly apps and a lower cost for Apple’s new iPad that’s designed for schools.

Teachers can grade papers, make puzzles and lesson plans. Students can splay open a frog using a stylus on the screen instead of a scalpel on an actual amphibian.

The 9.7-inch iPad will set schools back $299 per device — a $30 cut from the consumer cost.

Apple Pencil — for art projects, virtual dissection, and more — is sold separately with a student discount, but now works with this cheaper iPad. There’s also a third-party model, the Crayon by Logitech, available for under $50.

The announcement comes as Apple tries to claw its way back to dominance in the classroom — or at least toward parity with Google, which owns the biggest chunk of the school market thanks to its Chromebooks.

