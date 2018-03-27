WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — With construction well underway, Amazon is looking at early 2019 as a possible opening for a new 650,000 square-foot fulfillment center in West Deptford.

The company plans to employ about 1,000 full-time workers at the center, bringing their total number of employees in the State of New Jersey to more than 15,000.

“There are a variety of factors we consider when selecting a location for an Amazon facility. Some of those factors include a dedicated workforce who will raise the bar on being customer obsessed as well as great local support – and we’ve found both in West Deptford,” Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty said in a statement.

The new facility is located on Mantua Grove Road, just off the new Exit 19 interchanges on I-295.

It sits on the site of the former Huntsman Polyurethanes plant that closed in 1999.

Amazon already has a fulfillment center as well as sorting center in Logan Township in Gloucester County.

County Freeholder Director Robert Damminger says Amazon is a good tenant and welcome to expand.

“Anytime somebody wants to bring a thousand good-paying jobs into the county we’re all for it,” says Damminger.

New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester County) says Amazon’s decision to build another fulfillment center underscores the state’s strategic location to attract economic investment.

“The old story – location, location, location and it’s true. And the old Huntsman site is a phenomenal location. It has a brand new interchange, there is a new port close by,” says Sweeney, referring to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal that opened last year.

Job ads on Indeed.com for Amazon fulfillment center associates at the location in Carteret, NJ show an hourly rate of $13.35 with full benefits.