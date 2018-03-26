PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pick-up truck torpedoed through a Northeast Philadelphia family’s front yard overnight.

“There are no skid marks if you notice,” Lamar Smith said.

The driver veered off Academy Road, first plowing through a fence, rear-ending the neighbor’s car.

“He did not hit the brakes at all,” Smith said.

The pick-up truck kept going, through a bush, a fence, a post — the driver’s destructive crash course ended ONLY after slamming into Bryce Smith’s customized van, damaging it significantly.

“That is a wheelchair accessible van that my son uses for everything,” he said. “All I know is he did this and left.”

This is all hard for Bryce Smith to understand.

JUST IN – #GoFundMe page established for Northeast Philly man whose transport van was heavily damaged in overnight hit-and-run @CBSPhilly https://t.co/l2AE46rZFd pic.twitter.com/QaHleYPhPl — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 26, 2018

“It’s a very expensive vehicle, and it’s not easy to replace,” said Bryce.

Their yard is now littered with the run-away driver’s junk.

Bryce and his parents didn’t hear the crash.

The 43-year-old is a photo tech at a local PennDOT center. He uses the van to get to and from work. He also loves his Flyers and Phillies, and is a member of a competitive power wheelchair floor hockey club.

The Smiths are now trying to come up with money to make sure Bryce has transportation. They’re hoping the driver does the right thing and comes forward.

“It’s ridiculous, how you could do that, just walk away,” Bryce Smith said. “It’s not right. It’s not right at all.”

Philadelphia Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the Smith family to help towards costs of repairing or replacing the van.

