GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Galloway Township are looking for a driver they say fled a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle before crashing it into a tree and fleeing the scene.

Police say they attempted to stop a Chrysler Town and Country minivan on U.S. Route 9 and Seaview Ridge Drive, just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when police say the driver left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later found crashed into a tree at Jimmie Leeds Road and New Leaf Court. The suspect was seen fleeing into a wooded area.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in Smithville, just 15 minutes prior to the attempted stop.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan Casey at (609) 652-3705 Ext. 310.