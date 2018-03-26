COMMUTER ALERT: Overturned Tractor-Trailer Carrying Pineapples Closes Multiple Lanes On Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Guess who’s back? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft is available to play in his first game in several months, according to the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Twitter account posted the following on Monday night: “@MarkelleF is available to play tonight.”

The 19-year-old Fultz has not played since October but he could make his first in-game on-court appearance tonight against the Denver Nuggets. He’s been out with a nagging shoulder injury which led to his shot being altered.

On Sunday night, the Sixers clinched their first postseason berth since 2012.

