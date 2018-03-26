CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — There was a multi-vehicle police-involved accident following a pursuit on Sunday afternoon, according the Chester Police Department.

The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. when officers say they responded to a report of a police-involved accident in the area of Highland Avenue and West 9th Street.

According to police, a red vehicle fleeing Trainer Borough police and heading south on Highland Avenue had an accident with the police vehicle. A third vehicle was also struck.

Police say all three people involved in the accident received care at Crozer Chester Medical Center.

The officer and driver of the third vehicle have been released from the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained unknown injuries and remains under medical care.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the is incident is asked to contact the DA’s office at 610-891-4700.