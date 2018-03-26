PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The oldest operating bridge in America is undergoing a $3.2 million renovation, and it’s located in Philadelphia.

Tucked away in historic Holmesburg is Pennypack Creek and towering over the creek is the Pennypack Bridge, built in 1697.

A Cinnaminson, New Jersey company is completely rehabbing the bridge for approximately $3.2 million according to PennDOT.

The official name of the bridge is the Frankford Avenue Bridge. Historians believe George Washington and John Adams crossed the bridge.

The renovations will be complete, and the bridge open in August.

