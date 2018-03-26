PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has endorsed Congressman Dwight Evans for re-election.

Congressman Evans is in a new district, one that now envelops part of what used to be the First District, where half a dozen candidates had planned to run for the seat being vacated by Bob Brady. But Evans is still considered very safe in the primary. Only one of those declared candidates entered the race against Evans, Rev. Kevin Johnson.

The district remains heavily Democratic. Nonetheless, Mayor Kenney threw his weight behind Evans on Monday, citing in part his record as a state legislator.

“Dwight was a fierce advocate for our children and funding for our schools,” the mayor said.

Kenney has also endorsed in the very crowded Fifth District race, backing his former labor liaison, Rich Lazer. Evans says he’s encouraged about the prospects of flipping control of Congress.

“We’re in a very good position and I think for the country, not just the Democratic party, Evans said. “We need a check on Trump in the White House.”