PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Woman seeking employment in the Philadelphia area were treated to a day of empowerment, a Wharton education and even a wardrobe lift on Monday to help them leave a good impression at their next job interview.

“[We] talk about how to stay motivated and empowered in your job search and we start with are you wearing the right bra,” said Sheri Cole, with Career Wardrobe.

Career Wardrobe partnered with Wharton Women in Business for their 4th annual Empowerment Smart and Sexy Day event in University City. And with the help of Smart and Sexy Bra Company, women were treated to a new well-fitted bra, a lesson on career strategy and the tools to land the next job. Cole says building confidence is integral to building a career.

“We had the Philly Bra Lady here today to talk about how to get that proper fit,” she said. “So when you get that professional outfit on top of the bra, you feel great and you look great.

Jeneira Alicia attended the event and said in addition to being informative, the event allowed her to take time out for herself.

“I need some me time, mommy time,” Alicia said, “and I needed to think about myself and not the kids or someone else.”

Career Wardrobe serves more than 5,000 people, 70% of whom go on to secure the next job.