Philadelphia offers a cornucopia of cuisines and an extravaganza of experiences that are guaranteed to please every possible palate. Consequently, celebrating Easter in this phenomenal city encompasses everything from enjoying a comfortable family meal to the partaking of a posh dining experience to running wild and having a blast with some furry friends! If you’re looking for a brunch to munch that perfectly pairs with your holiday expectations, no matter what they might be, here are five options that are sure to help you spring into the season with a jubilant tummy.

Spring House Tavern

1032 Bethlehem Pike

Spring House, PA 19477

(215) 646-1788

www.springhousetavern.com

Located in Spring House, Pennsylvania, just 30 minutes north of City Hall, the Spring House Tavern has been a favorite dining destination for 300 years. Talk about tradition! The buffet menu includes an omelet station, a carving station, Belgian waffles, a dessert station, a salad station, and a hot entree station with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, eggs benedict, french toast, lobster ravioli, chicken piccata, and more. Easter Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call or secure your reservations online on the Spring House Tavern’s website.

Moshulu

Penn’s Landing

401 S. Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-2500

www.moshulu.com

This Easter, dine aboard the oldest and largest square rigged sailing vessel still afloat. The Moshulu is the world’s only restaurant venue located on a tall ship. The Easter Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes all your favorite breakfast items along with soup, raw bar, salads, side dishes, entrees, carving stations, and an extravagant dessert display. Don’t delay, make your reservations while space is still available.

Tavola

400 W. Sproul Road

Springfield, PA 19064

(610) 543-2100

www.tavolas.com

Tavola Restaurant + Bar, located adjacent to the scenic Springfield Country Club on Sproul Road in Springfield, Pennsylvania, offers guests a delectable upscale dining experience. This holiday, there are two ways to celebrate. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s the Annual Easter Bunny Brunch complete with all the menu items you would expect from such a fine establishment. Or, for the posh at heart, there is a special Easter Dinner Buffet with ballroom seating in the Springfield Country Club. Reservations are filling up fast!

6FT Under

727 Walnut Street

Philadelphia PA 19107

(215) 391-1100

www.sixfeetunderphilly.com

Where do rabbits live? In underground burrows. Where is 6FT Under located? At 727 Walnut Street… underground! This Easter, dine like a bunny at this remarkable historic establishment. Brunch items include traditional breakfast fare along with hummus, brussels sprouts, desserts, and, of course, a fine selection of Bloody Marys. Brunch will be served from 11:30 to 3 p.m. with live jazz starting at noon. Reservations are highly recommended.

Easter Bunny Brunch

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 243-1100

www.philadelphiazoo.org

When you celebrate Easter at the Philadelphia Zoo, not only do you get to enjoy a scrumptious brunch, but you also get an Easter egg hunt, crafts, photos with Mr. E. Bunny himself, and admission to the Philadelphia Zoo, which includes cuddles with live animals. Yes, it’s all included in one price. Start times are 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Be sure to arrive on time as food and beverage service ends one hour after the event’s start time. Advance registration is required. Space is limited. Don’t forget your camera!

