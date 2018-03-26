By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Wine Week is underway and it’s all about accessible wines for all.

From bubbles to Bordeaux’s, from the uber expensive to extremely affordable, Wines are whirling all over the city just waiting to be loved.

Now in its fifth year, William Eccleston says Philly Wine Week has grown as fast as grape vines, from their list of participants to variety of experiences. So, you can sip and savor the moment.

Philly Wine Week runs through Thursday.

