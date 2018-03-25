PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an uprising at the box office.

The sci-fi sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, took over the top slot at the box office by earning an estimated $28-million on its debut weekend.

That ended the five-week reign in first place of the comic book-inspired thriller, Black Panther, which took in another $17-million.

Three other new attractions cracked the top ten:

The animated comedy, Sherlock Gnomes, was third with $11-million.

The faith-based drama, Paul, Apostle of Christ, was fifth with $5-million.

And the romantic teen drama, Midnight Sun, took in $4-million, good for tenth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend, but well below those of a year ago.