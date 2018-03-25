HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state Senate has advanced a package of seven bills to tackle domestic violence in Pennsylvania.

One bill passed by the Senate and sent on to Governor Tom Wolf would allow for more judges to use risk-assessment tools to evaluate the danger posed by a defendant when setting bail in domestic violence cases.

The other bills passed by the Senate are on their way to the House for consideration. One sponsored by Chester and Delaware County Senate Republican Tom Killion would place new requirements for relinquishing firearms on those who are subject to Prevention From Abuse orders and those convicted of domestic violence crimes.

“We’ve had several deaths [that] didn’t need to happen here in Pennsylvania because of the way that law was written.”

Among the other bills awaiting action in the House is one that would require law enforcement officials to accompany a plaintiff to their residence before or during the service of a PFA order.