TAQUERIA LA VERACRUZANA

908 Washington Ave., Philadelphia

I don’t usually write about service in these reviews because, well, this is a taco hunt, not an overall critique of the restaurant. But when service is particularly good (Mole Poblano, Tequilas) I’ll take notice and when it’s particularly bad . . . well, I can’t ignore that.

Two of us arrived at Veracruzana around noon on a Thursday. Only two other tables were occupied. It took 15 minutes to get menus, and another 10 to get our orders in. The food arrived 20 minutes after that.

So, hey, you’re forewarned there.

As for the tacos, they were decent enough. The Al Pastor (spicy marinated pork with pineapple, three for $7) tasted more Middle Eastern than Mexican with hints of cumin, clove and pepper. Different than most we’ve had. Not bad, although a bit dry.

The Camarron (shrimp) Tacos were three for $10, and came with tiny shrimp (is that redundant?) not much larger than plankton. Adorned with queso blanco, iceberg lettuce and flavorless tomatoes, stuffed into a double-layered flour tortilla, there just wasn’t much taste there until we doused it with hot sauce.

In the end, it was a 45-minute wait for very average tacos. Not a winner.

Score – 71/100