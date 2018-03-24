PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of STEM schools. Now, there is a new movement of STEAM schools across the country, which integrate the arts into the science, technology, math mix. And a new STEAM school heading to the Philadelphia region.

The new school is expected to open in September 2019 in Elmer, New Jersey. The Creativity Co-Laboratory at Appel Farm will focus on the arts, as well as the skills needed for our technology driven economy.

“You need creativity and innovation in order to be successful in the technology-based career paths that are our future,” said executive director Cori Solomon. “Scientists, engineers and even mathematicians are using the skills that you learn through the arts in order to be successful.”

Solomon says research shows that students who take arts classes have lower absentee rates and higher scores on the SAT. She says the new school will focus on collaborative problem solving and there will be no homework.