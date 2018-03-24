LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say the man who fled to Mexico with an Allentown teenager has been extradited to Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Kevin Esterly, 45, was taken into custody in Miami on Sunday, March 18. Authorities say he fled the country with 16-year-old Amy Yu who had been reported missing on March 5 after she left school on her own volition.

The two then traveled together to Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico where authorities would later locate them on March 17.

“I can’t imagine what her mom was going through with her being missing,” said Kathleen Smith of Allentown. “It’s crazy.”

Smith lives just two doors down from the Yu family, and says they left around 10 a.m. on March 18 to pick her up in Philadelphia.

Smith is happy the nearly two-week search for her young neighbor is over, but says she is unsure how the reunion with her family will go.

“I hope they can work things out, so that this does not happen again,” she said. “I hope she knows that is not how to handle something, you know, she can’t run off with a 45-year-old guy.”

Esterly is charged with one count of Interference with Custody of Children, a felony of the third degree.

It is alleged that the Esterly took Amy Yu from her school on multiple occasions between November 2017 and February 2018 and to Mexico on March 5, 2018 without the consent of Yu’s mother.

He will be arraigned through central booking and bail set.