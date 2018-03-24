Filed Under:Jay Leno, Local TV, March For Our Lives

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands across the nation have been taking part in the March For Our Lives rally including celebrities.

Jay Leno made a surprise appearance at the March For Our Lives rally held in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He was photographed alongside Mayor Dianne Herrin, which she shared on her Facebook page.

More than 800 other events are planned across the United States and in cities overseas Saturday, including London, Madrid, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, according to the March of Our Lives website.

