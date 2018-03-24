PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of Delaware Valley families are about to have a Happy Easter thanks to an annual food drive.

“Macaroni and cheese, brownie mix, mashed potatoes,” said Philabundance spokesperson Samantha Retamar.

That’s what in store for needy families across the Tri-State area.

Philabundance, in conjunction with 70 area faith-based organizations from Montgomery, Bucks and Camden counties, joined 1,500 volunteers packing up those goods for Easter dinners.

“We serve about 90,000 people,” Retamar explains. “Within those 90,000 people the majority of the people we serve are the working class.”

The Easter Outreach food drive is now in its eighth year and began with Liberti Church East distributing 100 meals. The goal then is the same now, feed the city’s hungriest families even if it’s just for one day.

“These churches have seen the need and they want to help and they’re doing a fantastic job,” she added.

And their job continues next Saturday when the second phase of the meal drive picks up. Cornish hens will be included in that delivery.