PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As their beloved Wildcats get set to play against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Sweet 16, Villanova students are overloaded with enthusiasm.

Incoming freshman, Laura Blaston and her Villanova alumna mother Betsy were picking out the perfect outfit for Friday night’s game.

“We’re going to sit in our spots,” Betsy said.

“My mom sits in one spot; my dad sits in one spot and I in another,” Laura explained.

It’s tradition that worked the last time around when the Wildcats earned their first national title under Jay Wright.

“I’m really excited. When they won two years ago, we were all really excited and I hope they can do it again,” Laura said.

And forget exams, there are a lot of people who went up to Boston to go see the game and some already have plans on where to watch the game on campus.

Many think the No. 1 seed Wildcats will pull off a win against the fifth seed Mountaineers.

But anything can happen and that’s why students are superstitious.