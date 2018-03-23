TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official is ordering all police departments in the state to make some changes in policy.

Two new directives from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will govern the way police operate.

“I’m a firm believer that law enforcement works best when there’s trust between us and the communities that we serve,” Grewal told KYW Newsradio. “And the way to build that trust is through transparency and accountability.”

The first change mandates random drug tests for all sworn officers, covering 10 percent of a department. One will be performed this year, two in subsequent years. Many local police departments already conduct such tests.

Then there is a move to better monitor officers at risk for harmful behavior.

“We’ve listed a number of suggested red flags. Police agencies can add additional ones,” Grewal added. “But if three flags are triggered in a 12 month period, then those flags have to be addressed and that behavior has to be addressed.”

Any intervention would include corrective measures and a note to the county prosecutor, all while monitoring the officer for at least three months.

The changes take effect in mid-May.