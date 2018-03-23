PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to hurry up and wait next week as PennDOT crews work to repair the area’s weather-battered roads.

Because of the see-sawing temperatures, pothole season started early.

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says, now that the job of keeping the roads clear of snow is over, we hope, crews can get down to the business of pothole fixing on more than 60 state highways in the five-county area.

“US1 in Bucks County and Chester County, we’ll be out there next week — 202,422, 476,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph says the work, which will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., will reduce the number of travel lanes.

“We have to take at least one lane, sometimes two, so we hope drivers are flexible,” said Rudolph.

PennDOT asks drivers to report potholes and other issues on state roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD, or by visiting penndot.gov.