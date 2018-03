File photo of a courtroom. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a girl who suffered permanent scarring as a newborn at a Pennsylvania hospital have been awarded $47 million.

The Texas couple was visiting family in Johnstown when their daughter was born prematurely at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in 2012.

Their attorneys say Dr. John Chan opted to treat swelling on the newborn’s head by wrapping it with an elastic bandage, which he acknowledged is not standard in the U.S.

The child’s head was left deformed and partially bald.

A judge decided the case in the parents’ favor, ruling that no reasonable jury would find against them. That left the jury to determine the size of the payout on Thursday.

