PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It has been a messy March across the entire Northeast as 4 Nor’easters have pummeled the region from DC up to Boston. Philly only escaped 1 of the systems relatively unscathed while we got hammered the other 3 times. Thanks to the three major storms, especially Nor’easters 2 and 4, our snow totals for the month of March are ending up extremely high. How high? We are near record-breaking in more than a few areas across the region. Here is a breakdown of how March 2018 stacks up against other snowy Marches on record.

So far in Philly for March of 2018 we have had a total of 15.2″ of snow and it has taken 10 days for us to reach that total, with 5 of those days recording a measurable amount of snow (Amount > .01″). The 15.2″ of snow that we have seen currently has us tied for the 2nd snowiest March on record for the city of Philadelphia, tying the March of 1914.

Other cities across the region that in the top 5 of snowiest Marches on record are Atlantic City, Wilmington and Allentown. In Atlantic City this March we have seen 9.6″ of snow. In Wilmington we sit at a total of 13.2″ and in Allentown we currently have a total of 20.7″ While all of these totals are extremely high only Wilmington at 13.2″ cracks the top 2 like Philly. Atlantic City and Allentown sit at 5th and 4th all time respectfully.

As stated all of these totals hover at either 2nd or lower on the list of March snows all time. How much more would each city have to receive to break the all time snowiest March on record, well in some cases quite a bit more. In Philly if we wanted to jump into the top stop this year for snowiest March on record we would have to receive another 2.6″ to push us up over the No. 1 total of 17.7″ set in 1941. For Wilmington, also in second place, we would need to get another 7.2″ to jump the number 1 total of 20.3″ set in 1958. Allentown in 2018 currently sits in 4th place all time and would need another 9.9″ to break into the top spot above 1958 when we received 30.5″. Finally, in Atlantic City, where we are currently sitting in 5th place all time for March snowfall, we would need another 8.1″ to surpass the all time March snow of 17.6″ set in 1969.

There is still just over a week left in the month of March so there is a chance that we could creep closer to those all time snowiest records, but the good news right now is that in the next 7 days there is no true snowfall chances in the forecast, so it looks like we will be keeping out fingers crossed that remain snow free for the rest of the month.