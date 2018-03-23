COURTESY: Hamilton/ Kimmel Center, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Broadway’s smash hit “Hamilton” is coming to Philadelphia in a year and a half. But ticket packages that include the show went on sale Friday morning.

You’re guaranteed a ticket to a Hamilton performance if you buy a package of seven shows.

“Right now, the only way to get tickets for Hamilton is by buying a subscription,” said Kimmel Center’s programming director Frances Egler.

Egler says there are two packages: one for renewing subscribers and one for newbies.

Hamilton hits Philadelphia’s Forrest Theater for a 12-week run starting in August 2019.

“It’s very likely that we’ll sell out on subscription. But hopefully, we’re trying to make as many tickets as possible available as possible. It’s a really unprecedented event for us,” said Egler.

The subscriptions will run between $246 and $944.

Egler says single tickets will go on sale at some undetermined date.