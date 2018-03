NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a strip mall in Delaware.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. for a fire off Rt. 13 in New Castle, Delaware.

Authorities say crews arrived to smoke billowing out of a Dollar Tree at the Beaver Brooke Plaza.

The fire has reached 2-alarms.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.