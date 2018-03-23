BREAKING: Official: 3 More Bodies Found Days After Deadly North Philly Blaze
By Jessica Dean
Filed Under:3 Cheers, Local TV, Loyola University Chicago Ramblers
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt celebrates after the Loyola Ramblers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the last two days, the world has witnessed the best in college basketball battle it out to advance to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.

The Loyola University Chicago Ramblers have busted many brackets, winning their last three games by a combined four points.

Every Cinderella needs fairy godmother and the Ramblers’s chaplain and unlikely breakout star, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has been that.

At the age of 98, Schimdt’s gone viral.

She was right there, cheering with fans when the team edged out Nevada on Thursday night to advance to the Elite 8, surprising pretty much everyone, even herself.

“One of them said to me, Clayton Custer, said ‘We broke your bracket, Sister Jean.’ I said, ‘I don’t care that you broke my bracket; I’m ready for the next one.'”

Ready with encouragement, inspiration and advice, Sister Jean is there.

“We don’t care who makes the points as long as we win the game,” she said.

Her team has advanced against the odds and expectations of experts.

DALLAS, TX – MARCH 17: Marques Townes #5 of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When you’re working toward a goal like a national championship, it takes everything you’ve got. And in those moments, it helps to have a constant, a beacon, a Sister Jean.

Even if they can’t see her, the players know she is there.

It’s a reminder, gifts come in many forms.

When you’re trying to be the best, someone’s support and faith can be as valuable as the gold in a trophy.

For that, Sister Jean gets three cheers.

