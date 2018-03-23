UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A dump truck caught on fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday morning causing a travel mess for commuters in Upper Moreland Township.

It happened on the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, right before Willow Grove, around 6 a.m.

The fire caused the westbound lanes to briefly close while officials put out the flames. One lane has since reopened and traffic is slowly getting by.

The fire also caused the closure of the Byberry Road overpass.

Officials say the dump truck also hit the concrete barrier, causing some of the concrete to spill onto the eastbound lanes and also slowing down traffic on that side.

There were no reported injuries.