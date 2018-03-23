PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer camp run by student volunteers from the University of Pennsylvania provides a fun-filled week for children with a parent affected by cancer.

The camp offers a variety of activities along with counseling.

John’s wife was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was a very difficult day when we found out that my wife was diagnosed with cancer, but it was not as hard as the day when we had to tell our daughter and son, Mommy has cancer,” he said.

Then a friend told them about Camp Kesem.

“You don’t get to put your life on hold when you have cancer, and that’s why Kesem was such an invaluable resource for ourselves and our children that allowed them to just decompress, be with other kids in the same situation, and realize that this can turn out alright. It’s going to be okay,” said John.

The week-long sleepover camp runs from August 12-18 in Oxford, Chester County, and it’s free.

“To get 130 kids to go to camp, we need to raise about $100,000 dollars,” John said.

You can donate to the University of Pennsylvania chapter of Camp Kesem at donate.kesem.org.