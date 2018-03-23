BREAKING: Firefighters Battle Blaze At Delaware Strip Mall
By Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just ahead of this year’s Philadelphia Cherry Blossom Festival was a special award ceremony at City Hall honoring Philadelphians who help bring the city and Japanese culture closer together.

The 60th anniversary of Shofuso, the historic Japanese house and Garden in West Fairmount Park, was also commemorated at this annual meeting hosted by Aaron Dilliplane and the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

“We present four awards annually. We do excellence in arts. This year we gave that award to Hiroshi Senju, an artist who did the murals at Shofuso, these beautiful waterfalls,” Dilliplane said.

Senju couldn’t be happier to receive that award

“It’s my pleasure, it’s my honor to be here. I really appreciate Philadelphia,” he said.

The other awards included excellence in business, excellence in culture, and excellence in volunteering. Taking that home was a doctor who founded the Japanese studies program at Villanova nearly 30 years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch