BREAKING: Official: 3 More Bodies Found Days After Deadly North Philly Blaze
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say three more bodies have been found at the scene of a deadly fire the broke out earlier this week.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1800 block of North 21st Street in North Philly.

Firefighters found one man dead inside the home. The two firefighters were also transported to Temple Hosptial in stable condition.

1 Person Dies, 2 Firefighters Injured In North Philadelphia Blaze

On Friday night, authorities tell CBS3 that three more bodies have been found inside the fire-ravaged home.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

