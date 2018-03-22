PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Trusting the process is more than words to fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s become a way of life. But where do the Sixers’ loyalists rank among the most loyal fans in the NBA?

Big-Time Boxing Is Coming To Philadelphia On April 28

According to a Wearefanatics.com study, the Sixers have the seventh most loyal fans out of the 30 teams in the association.

Having suffered with joy and great anticipation during the tanking era of the franchise and being 35 years removed from the last championship for the franchise, Sixers fans have proven themselves very loyal.

The top 10 most loyal fans ranking is the following:

Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers Chicago Bulls Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers San Antonio Spurs Boston Celtics Houston Rockets

Sixers ranked third in team jersey sales, only behind the Warriors and Cavaliers, according to the study. They also ranked top three for packing the building and raising the roof. But the Sixers could only get up to 19th place when it comes to a “cult following,” based on the amount of social media followers.

Eagles To Hold Open Call Auditions For Cheerleaders

The study used three key factors to determine its overall most loyal ranking: average arena occupancies, social media followings and jersey sales.

The undying support of Sixers fans could pay off as early as this postseason, with the young and hungry Sixers led by All Star Joel “The Process” Embiid and potential “Rookie Of The Year” Ben Simmons already in position to have at least one home-court series in the Eastern Conference.

And if anything is possible, Philadelphia could be enjoying another pro sports championship in a couple of months, which would do nothing but increase and strengthen the fan base.