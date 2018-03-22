BREAKING: St. Joseph's University Student Died In Fall In Bermuda, Officials Say
OXFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of sexually abusing juveniles after being caught buying used boys’ underwear and bathing suits online, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Caesar sexually abused three boys over the course of two years in the Oxford area.

Police say they received a tip in January that Caesar bought used boys’ underwear and bathing suits through eBay.

Police say an investigation revealed that Caesar sexually abused three boys between 2015 and 2017.

Police say they also recovered nearly 100,000 images and videos of child pornography from his electronic devices.

Caesar, who is originally from Philadelphia, has also lived in Oxford and Butler in Pennsylvania, as well as Colorado and Florida.

Police believe there may be more victims that have not yet been identified. The public is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-472-8477 related to victims and other incidents with Caesar.

Caesar has been charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, 200 counts of child pornography and other related charges.

