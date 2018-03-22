PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wide receiver Mike Wallace has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, the organization announced on Thursday.

Originally selected by the Steelers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft, Wallace has recorded 538 receptions for 8,072 yards (15.0 average) and 57 touchdowns in 142 regular-season games (122 starts) between Pittsburgh (2009-12), Miami (2013-14), Minnesota (2015) and Baltimore (2016-17).

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport‏, Wallace’s deal is worth $2.5 million with incentives.

For the #Eagles and FA WR Mike Wallace, it’s a 1-year deal worth $2.5M with incentives, source said. Slides neatly under the salary cap. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2018

In two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Wallace, 31, caught 124 passes for 1,765 yards and eight touchdowns, playing in 31 of 32 games.