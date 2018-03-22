BREAKING: Police Officer Struck During Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wide receiver Mike Wallace has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, the organization announced on Thursday.

Originally selected by the Steelers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft, Wallace has recorded 538 receptions for 8,072 yards (15.0 average) and 57 touchdowns in 142 regular-season games (122 starts) between Pittsburgh (2009-12), Miami (2013-14), Minnesota (2015) and Baltimore (2016-17).

gettyimages 627667020 WR Mike Wallace, Eagles Agree To One Year Deal

BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 4: Wide receiver Mike Wallace #17 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after making a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport‏, Wallace’s deal is worth $2.5 million with incentives.

In two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Wallace, 31, caught 124 passes for 1,765 yards and eight touchdowns, playing in 31 of 32 games.

 

