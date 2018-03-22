PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “This team [isn’t] winning 40 games, even in the miserable East,” Colin Cowherd said on October 5th, 2017 before the NBA season.

Take the UNDER 40 wins for the Philadelphia 76ers this season pic.twitter.com/PK29Ayx9aM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 5, 2017

Well, on Wednesday night, the Sixers won their fourth straight to get to 40-30, moving up to the No. 4 seed in the East.

Good morning, Sixers fans pic.twitter.com/R0YAopwRbd — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 22, 2018

After the game, Joel Embiid called out Cowherd.

The Sixers control their own destiny for home-court in the playoffs now.

Cowherd promised to wear a Sixers jersey on his show if Philadelphia won 40 games.

Looking everywhere in LA for Sixers jersey. Can’t find one. So frustrating. Really wanted to pay off the bet. Well, maybe next time. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 22, 2018

And then, he proceeded to troll Sixers fans, again.