By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “This team [isn’t] winning 40 games, even in the miserable East,” Colin Cowherd said on October 5th, 2017 before the NBA season.

Well, on Wednesday night, the Sixers won their fourth straight to get to 40-30, moving up to the No. 4 seed in the East.

After the game, Joel Embiid called out Cowherd.

The Sixers control their own destiny for home-court in the playoffs now.

Cowherd promised to wear a Sixers jersey on his show if Philadelphia won 40 games.

And then, he proceeded to troll Sixers fans, again.

