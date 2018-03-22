PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans are expected to spend a lot this Easter, so much that a new survey found it will be the second highest in history.

This year’s projected spending of $18.2 billion is almost on par from a record $18.4 billion in 2017, according to the National Retail Federation.

But what are people buying to celebrate the holiday?

The survey found $5.7 billion will be spent on food, $3.2 billion on clothing, $2.9 billion on gifts, $2.6 billion on candy, $1.3 billion on flowers, $1.1 billion on decorations and $780 million on greeting cards.

The survey says most of the spending will happen at discount stores and department stores.

The survey also found most Americans plan to celebrate by visiting family and friends, cooking a holiday meal or going to church.

Those celebrating are expected to spend an average of $150 per person.

A total of 7,737 consumers were surveyed about their Easter plans.